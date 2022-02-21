PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With warmer temperatures and snow from recent storms melting, more potholes are beginning to pop up in Central Illinois.

Monday, crews with Peoria Public Works patched some problem spots throughout the city.

Peoria Public Works deputy director Sie Maroon said efforts were targeted towards larger potholes that have the potential to damage tires. Some areas of focus included N. Allen Road and W. Glen Avenue.

He said the city is using a cold mix material to fill potholes until more permanent repairs can begin.

“That’s what we’re using right in hopes that we fill them, and they stick until we can get to them in the spring. When we get into the springtime is when we really put a more solid repair, right now it’s a band-aid,” Maroon said.

Maroon said if the community notices a dangerous pothole, it’s important that it’s reported.

“I always say that there can’t be enough eyes on the street. So if people are seeing them, we need them to call. We can only be in so many places at one time. The bottom line is we can be anywhere we need to be but we can’t be everywhere all the time,” Maroon said.

To submit a complaint about a pothole in Peoria, you are encouraged to call 309-464-2273 (CARES) or the Peoria Public Works office at 309-494-8800.