PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Peoria intersection has reopened after an early morning accident Wednesday snarled traffic.

The accident involved an empty Peoria Public Schools bus resulted in minor injuries for the drivers.

According to Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun of the Peoria Fire Department, the collisions occured around 6:20 a.m. near 100 E. McClure Ave. That just east of the intersection with North Knoxville Avenue.

In all, four people were involved and three of those refused medical treatment. One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation, said Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.