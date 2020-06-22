Pekin City Council approves using a grant to repair Court street

PEKIN, Ill (WMBD) — Update (7:13 p.m.) Pekin City Council Monday night voted unanimously to allocate funds from the State of Illinois’ “Rebuild IllinoisPublic Infrastructure” to rebuild Court Street.

Pekin city council voting Monday night on securing money for much-needed road repairs.

City council members recently pulled in a $2,000,000 grant, and city officials are hoping for another $3,000,000.

Mayor Mark Luft says Court Street has needed repairs for decades.

He says both Court and Derby Street will take priority in Pekin.

“There’s eavesments that have to be purchased, there’s a whole slew of prepwork that has to be done. I would say we are about 85% there right now. In the next couple of weeks, we should be able to announce we are beginning the project,” said Mayor Luft.

Luft says getting the road finished will seem unbelievable for some people.

“I think that we’ve waited so long for this, that actually seeing it done, you’re gonna have to look at it two or three times and drive on it to ensure yourself that it’s actually real and happened,” said Luft.

Luft says Court Street repairs will be tackled in two or three sections.