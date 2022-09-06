PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Seal Coating Project in Peoria begins Thursday, and the city will close sections of various city streets at varying times to complete the road work.

The Seal Coating Project will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 16, weather permitting.

Residents who live on or near roads that will be closed for sealing will be notified ahead of time by a door hanger from the city. When notified, residents should remove all vehicles parked on the street. Cars will not be permitted to park on the street until the project is complete and all “no parking” signs have been removed.

The map below shows the roads that will be closed for sealing throughout the project.

While a road is being sealed, driveways may have limited access for 30 minutes. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

Seal coating protects and prolongs the life expectancy of the pavement’s surface. The work will be performed on both sides of the road with the entire road being closed for a few hours.

This work is part of the Public Works Department’s 2022 Pavement Preservation Program. The City appreciates the public’s patience while these roadway treatments are applied to extend the life of the pavement, said Tuesday’s press release.