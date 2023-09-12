PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced upcoming construction near Peoria beginning Sept. 18.

An IDOT news release states Illinois Route 116 between Peoria and Hanna City will be affected as a westbound left turn lane is widened in addition to resurfacing and drainage improvements.

Lane closures will be coming but two-way traffic will be maintained. Work is expected to be completed in November.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to pay attention to signs and changing road conditions.

