Road work, lane closures on I-474 beginning July 19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians taking I-474 will face lane closures starting on July 19.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will be closing lanes on Interstate 474 from Interstate 74 to the Illinois River to perform various improvements, including patching, resurfacing, drainage improvements, and guardrail replacements.

Over the course of the year, work will be done all along I-474, including on the ramps to Adams Street and Airport Road.

IDOT asked drivers to take extra caution and pay attention to flaggers and signs in work zones.