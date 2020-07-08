Roads buckle under stress from heat

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Central Illinois summer is in full effect. Heat indices continue to rise near the 100-degree mark. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said roads can be more susceptible to pavement buckling during summer months.

“One of the hottest weeks of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase,”

said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “At IDOT, we have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible while giving our crews plenty of room to work.”

Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.

While it’s impossible to predict where or when failures may occur, IDOT crews are monitoring the situation and stand ready to respond. Motorists are advised to remain alert to slowing traffic and move over and slow down for maintenance workers and other emergency personnel.

If you see buckling, avoid driving over it. You can call IDOT at (800) 452-4368 or law enforcement at 911 to report it.

This story will be updated.

