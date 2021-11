UPDATE (10:24 a.m.) — According to City of Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, roads have been reopened as of 10:24 a.m.

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Roads have been closed near Cameron and Pfeiffer Road due to a crash Saturday.

According to City of Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find another route at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.