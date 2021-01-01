Roads remain covered, power outages reported across area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Roads remained covered and icy as the winter storm sets in just in time for the start of a new year.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the northwest portion of Peoria County remains partly covered with snow and ice while the southeast portion and into McLean County remains mostly covered.
As of 12:45 9.m., Illinois was reporting more than 6,500 customers without power. Locally, those numbers are:
West Peoria: 116
East Peoria: 357
Pekin: 74
Groveland: 51
Morton: 16
Eureka: 9
Normal: 86
Bloomington: 1,214
Downs: 50
Roanoke: 237
More information can be found on the Ameren outage map.
This story will be updated.