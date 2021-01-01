Roads remain covered, power outages reported across area

Icicles form on a tree after an ice storm in a street in Vladivostok, Russia, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Thousands of people in Russia’s Far East region of Primorye remained without heating or electricity on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 as local authorities and emergency services wrestled with the consequences of an unprecedented ice storm that hit the region last week. (AP Photo/Aleksander Khitrov)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Roads remained covered and icy as the winter storm sets in just in time for the start of a new year.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the northwest portion of Peoria County remains partly covered with snow and ice while the southeast portion and into McLean County remains mostly covered.

Via IDOT

As of 12:45 9.m., Illinois was reporting more than 6,500 customers without power. Locally, those numbers are:

West Peoria: 116

East Peoria: 357

Pekin: 74

Groveland: 51

Morton: 16

Eureka: 9

Normal: 86

Bloomington: 1,214

Downs: 50

Roanoke: 237

More information can be found on the Ameren outage map.

