UPDATE: Peoria Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was found Wednesday night just before 8:30 p.m.

Police found the victim in a car on N. Wisconsin Ave. with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is said to have serious injuries. Police have not released any more details about the victim, or suspect information.

This is a developing story.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the area of Wisconsin Ave. and Archer Ave. are shut down due to a police incident.

Police have also shut down the area of Archer Ave. and Missouri Ave.

This is a developing story.

