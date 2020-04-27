Roadwork ahead for N Allen Road in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Public Works will begin working on N Allen Road improvements this Friday.

A spokesperson for PPW said a contractor will be on-site to mill and overlay a half mile stretch of N Allen Road from south of Altorfer Drive through the Walton Way intersection. The project will enhance an arterial corridor that has been patched over the past three years.

Workers will remove the top four inches of asphalt and replace it with a new stone matrix asphalt material that will improve durability and has a high-quality life expectancy.

Lanes will be reduced to one in each direction throughout the duration of the project. Businesses that have access to Allen Road will be temporarily restricted to right-in/right-out movements only. Driveways and side roads such as Walton Way, Visco, Park 74 and Altorfer Drives will also be restricted to right-in/right-out turning.

Signage and electronic message boards will be in place to serve as a reminder.

