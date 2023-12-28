PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– MacArthur Highway between W. Fourth Street and SW Jefferson Avenue is scheduled for core-boring work early next year.

According to a Peoria Public Works news release, work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to conclude Jan. 4, weather permitting.

Cores are “cylinders of pavement that are cut out of the pavement and are evaluated to determine what materials make up the pavement.”

Drivers are encouraged to pay attention to shifting traffic patterns and workers in the area.