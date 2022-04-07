ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Roanoke-Benson High School aid has resigned following an investigation into her alleged inappropriate behavior, the district said Thursday.

According to the Woodford County records, Trisha Phillippe was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and distributing explicit harmful material to a minor.

According to a statement from the school, Phillippe resigned from her position on April 4.

School representatives have reported the matter to the appropriate government entities.

This incident is being investigated by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.