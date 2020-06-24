Roanoke Concrete Products employees are on strike

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Teamsters with Union 26 are taking a stand Wednesday against Roanoke Concrete Products, a concrete product supplier company in Bloomington.

Workers said they’ve been negotiating their contract with the company for 18 months, but they haven’t made any progress. They said it was time to take more measures to find a fair resolution.

Some workers were on strike as early as 2 a.m. They plan to go to Champaign and East Peoria over the next few days if they can’t come to an agreement with the company.

The company declined to comment on the matter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.