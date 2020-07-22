Roanoke families face lasting impacts from severe weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Harsh storms turned into flash floods around Central Illinois July 15. Roanoke is one of the towns still picking up the pieces after facing heavy rainfall.

Michael Smith, board president of the village of Roanoke, said village leaders are working closely with Illinois Emergency Management to help residents recover.

Smith said more than 70 homes and five businesses have been impacted by high waters. “With the eight inches of rain we got last Wednesday it simply could not be handled within the confines of the existing drainage system,” he said.

The overload of the drainage system caused creeping waters to fill homes of surrounding neighbors.

“This is a common occurrence in Roanoke we realize that it is never easy for our residents to deal with this situation,” Smith said.

Stacy Dennison of Roanoke said many of her household possessions are a total loss. Right outside of her home is a pile of soaked and broken furniture. Dennison said the flood hit her home quickly. “It was a matter of 10 minutes and we had about four feet of sewage water in our basement,” she said.

Dennison said the flood damage is a financial stressor for the majority of the people in town. She said her neighbors, like her, were forced to throughout out soiled belongings. Her son, Austin Dennison, said he lost two computers, some priceless photos among other irreplaceable items.

Stacy said she had to throw out a buffet table that was damaged in the flood. It’s a family heirloom that has circulated her family tree since the 1800s. “That was probably the most devastating loss,” she said.

Smith said it is up to property owners to prevent property damage from flooding in the future.

“Each property owner needs to look st their property and see what they can do to protect themselves because the village the county the state cannot do that,” he said.

However, if Roanoke residents need assistance right now, he suggests calling Woodford County Emergency Management Agency. Smith said there are also debris clean-up kits available at Salvation Army in the village.

If you plan to put damaged items outside for pick up, Smith asks that the debris be landfill acceptable. Electronics, chemicals, batteries and tires will not be picked up.