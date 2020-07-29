Roanoke leaders to help families impacted by recent flooding

ROANOKE, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders in Roanoke are meeting on Thursday to discuss ways to help nearly 100 home-owners affected by the recent floods.

Elected officials and State Emergency Management workers will be answering questions at the Village board meeting. Village leaders are asking residents to fill out a survey to help prepare beforehand. Based on the responses collected from the survey, leaders hope to offer resources to help each homeowner with repairs.

“The Department of aging will be there, they are going to help with elderly people, Salvation Army Red Cross if somebody lost their refrigerator, their stove and or something like that, they will be able to point the people in the right direction to get assistance with stuff like that,” Woodford County Emergency Management Director Kent McCanless said.

McCanless said flooding is not uncommon in Roanoke but adds July 15 flash-flood was the worse he’s seen in seven years. The meeting is on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected