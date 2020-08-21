Roanoke residents now have access to disaster loans after flash flooding in July

ROANOKE, Ill (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is now providing help for those devastated by Roanoke flooding back in July.

Property owners in Woodford County can now breathe a sigh of relief with a newly approved loan that covers homes and businesses.

It’s been almost a month since record flash flooding impacted more than 100 homes in Roanoke. Gov. Pritzker authorized a disaster loan Thursday to cover expenses and structural damage.

Roanoke Mayor Michael Smith is happy for the help.

“Of the 151 or so structures in Roanoke that were impacted, this will be very very good news. We are thankful for this,” said Smith.

Woodford County EMA Director Kent McCanless said getting the loan was tough.

“Since we live in the COVID world, we had to do all the work ourselves,” said McCanless. “There were 34 different categories that we had to fill out on 151 homes, stuff like fair market value of the home, fair market value of the land.”

The loan covers both home and business owners’ property and belongings. Non-profits are also eligible for the loan.

“Some of the loans can be as low as one and a quarter percent as well as $200,000 I believe,” said McCanless.

All loans have repayment terms of up to 30 years. McCanless said he hopes everyone who needs the help applies for it.

“Disasters, it takes time. In the old saying with disasters, disasters start locally and end locally,” said McCanless.

Those wishing to learn more about the loans can check out Small Business Administration’s website.

