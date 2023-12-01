Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Maple Pecans
A colorful side dish for your holiday meal
Number of Servings: 6
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
3 medium-sized sweet potatoes, cut into ¾-inch cubes
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 Tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
1 clove garlic, minced
1 small shallot, chopped
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1/3 cup unsalted chopped pecans
1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup
1/8 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Add sweet potatoes, olive oil, rosemary, garlic, shallot, salt, and pepper to a large bowl. Mix to combine and pour out onto the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 20 minutes.
- While you’re roasting the sweet potatoes, add pecans, maple syrup, and cayenne pepper to a small bowl. Mix to combine.
- Once the potatoes have roasted for 20 minutes, use a spatula to move the potatoes to one-half of the baking sheet. To the other half of the baking sheet, add your pecan mixture and continue to roast for 10 minutes.
- Mix the potatoes and pecans together, serve, and enjoy!
