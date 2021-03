PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men robbed a store located at 900 E Arcadia Ave. Monday, March 8.

According to Peoria Police Public information officer Amy Dotson, two men entered the store and demanded money around 8:29 p.m.

At least one of the two men was armed with a gun. No injuries were reported at this time.

The two men have fled the area, police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This Story will be updated when more information becomes available.