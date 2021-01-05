Robein Grade School taking day off due to power outage

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Robein Grade School announced that they will be canceling classes due to a partial power outage Tuesday.
District 85 Superintendent Brad Bennett said some classrooms are currently without heat and lighting due to the outage.
The school is working with Ameren, but currently don’t know when power will be restored.
The school will update students and their families when power is restored.
