Robert Ely indicted on murder, residential burglary charges Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grand jury formally indicted a Missouri man on Tuesday following the stabbing death of 92-year-old Dr. William Marshall, a prominent Peoria surgeon.

Robert Ely, 54, faces five felonies: three counts of murder, one count of residential burglary, and one count of theft.

Ely was arrested in the St. Louis area Wednesday, June 9, and charged with first-degree murder.

During a press conference Thursday, June 10, Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos said Ely allegedly ran a crime ring where criminals would target the elderly to enter their homes and burglarize them. Hoos said it is unclear why Ely chose Marshall’s home specifically, other than it fit the MO (motive).

According to the bill of indictment, Peoria Police Officer Roberto Vasquez acted as a witness.

His bail has been set at $5 million.