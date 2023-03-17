PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois regional robotics competition is happening at Bradley University this weekend. Over 30 teams from across the country are competing for a spot in the world championships in Houston.

Participating in competitions like these can look good to colleges, according to Dan Green, Executive Director of First Illinois Robotics.

“Colleges want these kids, there’s about $90 million in scholarship money available to these kids that are going through this program because they have a head start over most of the other kids they’re going to school with,” Green said.

The teams are from across the country, some even as far as Louisiana. Several local high schools are represented, such as Richwoods and Metamora Township.

Richwoods sophomore Isabelle Hartenbower-George believes the friendships she has made will go beyond this competition.

“The friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime, I’ve made friends with a bunch of different people, especially being on different subteams and such, you will connect with these people,” Hartenbower-George said.

The competition will run until Saturday afternoon. Winners will advance to the world games in Houston.