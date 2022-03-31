PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Pringle Robotics presented two robots to some engineer-based clubs at Bradley University Thursday.

The Bradley’s robotics club and the Association of Computing Machinery were able to see the functions of the robot and how they were made.

Sales director of Pringle Robotics, Gerald Prall, said they wanted to come to Bradley to expose their company to students in hopes that they would want to intern with the company or fill a job position.

He said engineering students should know that there is a robotics company in Peoria.

“I think what we wanted them to take from it is to really understand some of the applied usages based on what they’re learning, but how is this being used in the real world,” said Prall.

Prall said the robots will be coming to the Northwood Mall soon, and the company is also hiring for several positions.