PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The FIRST Robotics Central Illinois Regional Competition was held at the renaissance coliseum at Bradley University.

The robots are developed and operated by high school students across the state.

Of the 40 teams that competed, seven of them are local including Peoria, Washington, Tremont, Dunlap, and Metamora.

The students are paired with engineering/science mentors for six weeks to build robots that will solve engineering issues.

A senior at Richwoods High School said being in the competition and being a part of a team gave her so many opportunities.

“I got to do stuff that really meant something to me. I got to talk to different companies, I got to plan out what a fiscal year would look like, I got to write papers that would showcase what our team does. We got to impact the community in countable ways,” said Nora Laughlin, a senior player for the Robot Casserole team.

The two-day event is closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions. To learn more about the competition, visit its website.