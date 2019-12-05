Rochester bishop requested Fulton’s beatification delay, pending investigation

PEORIA, Ill.– The beatification of Fulton Sheen was delayed at the request of the bishop in Rochester, N.Y.

The Catholic Church’s News Agency said bishop Salvator Matano requested the delay due to concerns that Sheen could be cited in the final report covering an ongoing state attorney general’s investigation into New York’s bishops. They are looking into any alleged covered up acts or allegations of clerical sexual abuse.

It is possible for Sheen’s name to come up during the investigation because he was a Bishop of Rochester from 1966 to 1969.

Matano said the El Paso native was in charge when he appointed a priest named Gerard Guli to the Rochester diocese church. Guli had previously been accused of sexually abusing adults.

US Archbishops came together and agreed to hold off on Sheen’s beatification until the attorney general report is released. Monsignor James Kruse, a key cog in Peoria Dioceses’ sainthood campaign, said Matano dropped the case when sheen’s beatification was initially considered but came up with this concern as soon as plans were made.

The Peoria Diocese said they remain confident the church will find Sheen upheld the church’s values and will reschedule Sheen’s beatification.