PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– There is a critical need for blood donors and Red Cross believes anyone who donates is a rockstar.

In the past two months, Red Cross has taken 50,000 units less blood than is needed. On Thursday, they will be hosting their annual Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive at Par-a-Dice Casino in East Peoria from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Brian Williamsen with the Red Cross said when you donate blood, you can help many different people going through a difficult time.

“You might be helping someone who was in a car crash, you might be helping a mother who going through a difficult pregnancy, a cancer patient, whoever that might be.” He continued, “I encourage you to actually go ahead and use that free Red Cross Blood Donor App when you make your appointment in that app, it is actually going to tell you exactly the process of what happens after you give blood and where it goes.”

Williamsen also said people don’t realize how much they are actually doing when they donate blood. “It’s one of those things we say, it’s something bigger than yourself. You’re going in and you’re saying, ‘yes I’ll roll up my sleeve, I’ll give blood,’ and you just might be saving a life in the process.”

Volunteers that donate blood at the drive will also receive a $15 e-gift card from a merchant of their choice.