EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– As the American Red Cross warns more blood is being sent out to hospitals at a faster rate than blood is being sent in, East Peoria students are doing their part to reverse the trend.

Rock and Roll Up Your Sleeve is an annual blood drive hosted by East Peoria High School at the Par-a-dice Hotel. Blood Program Leader Elise Ahrens believes that this will put a dent in the current donor shortage.

“We always try and get about 100 pints just to give back to the Red Cross,” said Ahrens, “So far it’s going well, I’m optimistic.”

The Red Cross confirms that they have collected 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the past several months.

The final result for the drive was 51 pints of blood.

Anyone interested in donating can find information here.