BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Rockford man was arrested Thursday on 30 counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of child pornography.

Edin O. Portillo-Lopez was arrested by the Rockford Police Department, after a lengthy investigation by the Bloomington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. The warrant for Portillo-Lopez’s arrest was issued July 20.

“I want to thank BPD detectives for their extremely hard work during this case. Their efforts are imperative in solving alleged violent crimes of this nature. The detectives have been diligent and persistent throughout this investigation,” BPD Chief Jamal Simington said in a press release. “BPD will continue to partner with our community to enhance the quality of life here in Bloomington. The BPD will focus our resources effectively and with resiliency to address violence, especially involving young victims who are unable to protect themselves. I would also like to thank the Rockford Police Department for their assistance in apprehending the suspect.”

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD Detective Mass at 309-434-2534 or Cmaas@cityblm.org.