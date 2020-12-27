Rockford Police on scene of active shooter investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are currently on scene of an Active Shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes.

The bowling alley is located at 4007 E State St #2075, Rockford, IL 61108.

Illinois State Police is on scene as well.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area, according to our sister station WTVO.

Our sister station WTVO is covering this shooting and will provide further updates.