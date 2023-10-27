PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Rocky Horror Picture Show is returning to Peoria Players Theatre this weekend for three showings.

The shows will include the movie on the big screen as well as onstage live actors. Peoria Players is encouraging the audience to get involved by dressing as their favorite character and bringing props. Click here to view the list of approved props.

The first show will be at midnight on Friday evening and there will be two more shows Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and midnight. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Tickets are $28 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit the Peoria Players website or call 309-688-4473.