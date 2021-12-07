Rodney Carrington coming to Peoria Civic Center in 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rodney Carrington is set to perform at the Peoria Civic Center next year.

Peoria Civic Center Marketing Manager Kelsy Martin said Carrington will perform on March 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Toyota Box Office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carrington is known for his role as a comedian, actor, singer, and writer. For the past two decades, he has ranked among the highest-grossing comedians on tour.

The platinum-selling artist has recorded eight comedy albums for major record labels and three albums for his own label, Laughter’s Good Records. Rodney’s most recent album, “Get Em Out,” reached No. 1 on iTunes. A Netflix special was even produced based on his album “Here Comes the Truth,” which was released in 2017.