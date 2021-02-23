Rogers School closure still on the table for District 102 School Board

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The North Pekin-Marquette Heights School District 102 Board of Education continued to discuss the closing of Rogers Elementary School Tuesday, Feb. 23.

School leaders presented information gathered over the last few weeks discussing the possibility of closing Rogers School.

After looking into the possibility, Georgetowne Middle School principal Tom Brown said he is confident the closure can take place.

“There was never anything that we crossed that made us say ‘no, this is a dealbreaker,’ everything was logistically possible,” Brown said.

If Rodgers School closes, Third graders will go to Marquette Elementary, and Fourth and Fifth Graders will go to Georgetowne Middle School.

District Superintendent Byron Sondgeroth said the school district can expect to save over $200,000 a year if they close Rogers School.

“$200,000 is not just a drop in the bucket, it could fund three or four teachers easily in a year,” Sondgeroth said.

The school board plans to vote on closing Rogers School during their March 23 meeting.