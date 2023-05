PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Starting Thursday, drivers can expect rolling lane closures on North Wisconsin Avenue, the city’s public works department announced Tuesday.

The lane closures on Wisconsin will be between East McClure Avenue and East Nebraska Avenue. These lane closures are necessary for soil borings and are expected to last two days, weather

permitting.

Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Drivers should use an overabundance of caution in the

area and be mindful of flaggers.