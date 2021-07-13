Rollover crash backs up traffic near War Memorial and Knoxville

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A single-vehicle rollover crash has backed up traffic in Peoria.

Police have blocked all southbound traffic on Knoxville from War Memorial. Northbound, there will be delays from Forest Hill.

Those present at the scene reported three or four teenagers were being chased by police when they crashed into a median and hit another car. The teenagers were taken away by a police officer with minor injuries. The Peoria Police Department has not confirmed this information.

WMBD has a reporter on the scene. This story will be updated.