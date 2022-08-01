PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rollover crash temporarily closed part of Grandview Drive at approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday.

According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Corey Strube, part of Grandview drive off of Adams shut down due to a crash.

A WMBD crew on the scene saw that the vehicle was involved in a rollover crash, and was about to get towed.

According to Peoria Police Public Information officer Semone Roth, the driver lost control of the car before the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

Peoria Police, Fire and AMT all responded to this incident.

As of 10:27 p.m. the road has been reopened.