PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Peoria looked intense but resulted in minor injuries, according to Peoria police.

Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, said one of the vehicles involved was a city of Peoria truck.

The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Glendale Avenue. The city truck rolled over but the driver was not seriously injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, Roth said.

The intersection was closed for about 90 minutes, reopening shortly before 2 p.m.