PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning, Peoria police and firefighters responded to the intersection of University and Nebraska for a two-car rollover crash.

Traffic going south on University Street is temporarily blocked. Officers were redirecting traffic.

An officer on the scene said there were no injuries, but some involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital for examination.

WMBD had a crew on the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available.