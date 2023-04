UPDATE (3:39 p.m.) Two cars crashed and a parked car was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Police are trying to get security footage from District 150 that caught the crash on camera.

No major injuries are being reported.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police and Fire Department are on the scene of a rollover crash on Monroe Street by Woodruff Career and Technical Center.

Part of the road is closed from the crash.

It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

