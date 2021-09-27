UPDATE: Rollover on MacArthur and John Gwynn connected to Logan Park shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A roll-over crash reported in Peoria near downtown just after 6:20 p.m. Monday night has been connected to a shooting in Logan Park on Peoria’s southside.

Peoria Police and fire were on scene near the corner of MacArthur Highway and John Gwynn Avenue, where it appeared one black vehicle was on its top with a power line crossing the vehicle.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as police are still processing the scene.

Peoria Police Department Information Officer Semone Roth said police observed the vehicle speed away from Logan Park following a shooting at about 6:20 p.m.

Police followed and the driver sped up, which resulted in the crash. Six individuals were inside the car at the time, and two juveniles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and are now in custody.

There is no word on the other four occupants or how old they are, but the vehicle they were in was reportedly stolen, Roth said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.