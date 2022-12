PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local Peoria man got engaged at East Peoria’s Winter Wonderland on Tuesday night.

After a romantic horse-drawn ride through the Parade of Lights, T.J. Grossen got down on one knee while his (now) fiance Liv Clark was distracted by the carriage and the horses and popped the big question.

To no one’s surprise, Liv said yes.