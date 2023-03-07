We sat down with members of the Chillicothe Players Theatre to talk about their upcoming production of Romance in D. They spoke about the Chicago native playwright, as well as how the characters in the play explore love and relationships.



Check out our interview with Helen Engelbrecht and Lindsey Griffith, as we discuss this play and its witty and endearing examination of love’s ability to blossom under the most unlikely circumstances.



The show will be held at the Shore Acres Clubhouse in Chillicothe, IL. It will run on March 16th – 18th at 7:30 P.M. and on March 19th at 2:30 P.M.



You can visit the Chillicothe Players Theatre website to learn more about the show and how to get tickets.



