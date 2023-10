SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Central Illinois denomination of Ronald McDonald House Charities announced All-In Donation Day for Oct. 24.

A McDonald’s news release states that the goal is to raise $50,000 towards Springfield and Peoria Houses, temporary living accommodations for medical patients with extended stays.

All money will go toward wish list items as the holiday season approaches.

Anyone who is able to donate can click here.