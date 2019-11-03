Ronald McDonald House holds art gala to pay for artists’ work

PEORIA, Ill. — The Ronald Mcdonald House Charities of Central Illinois is giving local artists a chance to be compensated for showing off their work.

The organization held an art gala Saturday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, next door to the soon to be Peoria Ronald Mcdonald House. The purpose was to raise money to pay artists to use their work in the Ronald Mcdonald House.

The gala featured over 200 pieces of work from local artists. Community members were given the chance to sponsor a piece of art for it to eventually be placed inside the Ronald Mcdonald House.

The event’s co-host Doug Leunig said this was an opportunity for artists to get paid for their work instead of simply donating their efforts.

“Normally artists are asked to donate and when they do they can’t do anything like write it off of their taxes,” Leunig said. “But art patrons can write off art when they purchase it.”

Eileen Leunig, the event’s co-host, said it’s important for art to be placed inside the Ronald McDonald House because it helps with the healing process.

“Art is a key factor in health and well-being and healing,” Leunig said. “And art will take a place that could look like an institution and turn it into a home-like environment. So it makes every space feel more comfortable for the family who’s there.”

Those who sponsored a piece will have their names placed next to the artist’s name on their work.

The Ronald McDonald House is currently under construction and is expected to open in December.