PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD)- For most families, Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without turkey, gravy, or cranberries. In other families, that list might include wine.

Most red wines can be too heavy and fill you up quicker, or overbear the flavors of the feast. White wines make for a great dessert wine, however, they may be too sweet for the food offered at Thanksgiving.

A rosé is a great compliment to the components of the meal.

Sallie Beck, Manager at Olio and Vino, says that their Pizzolato Sparkling Rosé is light, refreshing, and bubbly. “I believe a rose is going to be such a good pairing for Thanksgiving dinner because it’s not going to be as heavy, and it’s not going to fill you up as quickly, so you have more room for your turkey.”

The bottle is adorned with a sparkly label and neck, which makes for a table piece. It was recommended that if rosé isn’t your preferred choice of wine, then try a reisling instead.