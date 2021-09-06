Rosh Hashanah starting Sept. 6, kicking off the Jewish new year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rosh Hashanah, literally meaning “Head of the New Year” kicks off the Jewish new year.

It is a holiday celebrated by eating apples and honey, to commemorate the sweet new year, and the blowing of the shofar.

“It begins the ten days of awe. It’s a time really for introspection and looking back at how you’ve conducted yourself over the past year and things you want to improve on,” said Susan Katz, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Peoria, “And it culminates with Yom Kippur, which is eight days later.”

Starting at sunset on Sept. 6 and lasting until the sun goes down on Sept. 8, the holiday starts with the sounding of the shofar.

Rabbi Eli Langsam, the director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Peoria said, “The main point of the holiday of Rosh Hashanah is the sounding of the shofar because that is the commandment that God said we should do on Rosh Hashanah on the Jewish new year.”

The shofar is a horn from a ram, or a kosher animal, which is an animal that chews its cud and has split hooves.

“We make three different sounds of the shofar, which are Takiyah, Shevarim, and Truah. Takiyah, which is a very long sound, shevarim are three broken sounds and a truah are nine short sounds,” said Langsam.

When Rosh Hashanah ends, Yom Kippur comes eight days later. It is a day of atonement and is the holiest day for Judaism.

For those who celebrate the Jewish holidays, Shanah Tovah U’Metukah, meaning have a sweet new year.