Ross Jackson wins 2020 Hershey Grant for encouraging everyone to be kind

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A 14-year-old boy in Normal is getting recognized for encouraging those around him to be kind.

Bradley Ross Jackson is one of 50, out of 330 applicants from 46 states, to receive the 2020 Hershey Grant for his “B”radley “E”ncourages Kindness campaign, or BE Kind. As a result, Hershey is donating 50 pounds of candy to him, but because he doesn’t eat any, he’s opting to partner with the Bloomington Housing Authority to give less fortunate kids in the comminty an opportunity to enjoy halloween.

“My kindness campaign was slected out of thousands of applications, so I am very happy that Hershey selected me,” said Ross Jackson. “I love to help others, and when I see the smile on their face, that helps me and that makes me happy, becuase I would want everybody to feel good as well.”

He will hand out the 50 pounds of candy to kids in Holton Homes on Halloween. In addition Hershey has given him 6 gift cards to party city, which he’s using to buy costumes for them.

