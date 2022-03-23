The Reditus Laboratories CEO was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, but instead will appear April 14

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The case against Aaron Rossi just got more complicated.

The Reditus Labs CEO is being sued by his business partner, Dr. James Davie, for a number of charges, including alleging Rossi tried to push Davie out of the business by blocking him from seeing any of the finances involved with the company.

In court Wednesday, one of Rossi’s lawyers pulled themselves off the case, meaning Rossi will need to find a new one before his April 14 court date.

Rossi was supposed to be in court Wednesday, but was on vacation. Now, he will need to have a new lawyer, all exhibits and witnesses in order by the April court date.

Davie is not the only one suing Rossi.

A second, similar, case will be combined with it. The plaintiff in that case is Herzog.

In a separate motion, Davie filed a motion for receivership over Rossi’s books. In this case, a third party will look over the accounting to ensure the numbers are correct and eliminate any opportunity for bias. This will take place on May 2.