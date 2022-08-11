PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Aaron Rossi of Reditus Labs pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges Thursday.

Rossi appeared in the Illinois Central District Court by Zoom, and pleaded not guilty to six counts of mail fraud and his original three counts of filing a false tax return.

He was also accused of violating a pre-trial condition by allegedly testing positive for a controlled substance.

All parties agreed that Rossi would be allowed to sell three condominiums, but is not allowed to get rid of his other assets.

His next trial is set for late September.