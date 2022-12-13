PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi appeared in court today, and repeatedly exercised his Fifth Amendment right to avoid answering any and all questions while on the witness stand.

The Fifth Amendment gives a person the right to avoid self-incrimination, and Rossi pled the Fifth for every question asked in court Tuesday.

Court-appointed receiver Adam Silverman also testified. Silverman was given exclusive authority to review attorney-client privilege for Reditus to determine whether Michael Evans, Rossi’s attorney, drafted documents or performed other legal duties on behalf of Reditus.

Thus far, Silverman’s testimony indicates that Evans has done legal work that benefitted Reditus and Rossi. Evans’ name appears on 8 to 10 Reditus contracts, said Silverman.

This story will be updated as the trial continues.