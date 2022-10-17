DAVENPORT, Iowa (WMBD) — Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi has been released from federal custody with modified bond conditions after appearing in federal court Monday.

Rossi was arrested Friday for a positive drug test, a violation of his bond condition. He spent the weekend in Knox County Jail.

In court filings, Rossi’s attorneys argued the probation office filed “materially false and incomplete information” about methamphetamine use to secure the arrest. They maintained Rossi uses THC gummies to sleep as prescribed by a doctor.

The modified bond condition specifically forbids obtaining, using or possessing CBD products in any form.

Rossi was indicted for three counts of tax fraud and six counts of wire fraud earlier in the year.

Rossi is due back in court on Nov. 17. The trial is set for Jan. 23.